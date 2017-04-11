During the bottom of the first inning, Buster Posey gets hit in the head by a 94 MPH fastball. Posey would remain on the ground for a few moments before walking off the field toward the locker room. (0:41)

The San Francisco Giants have placed catcher Buster Posey on the seven-day concussion DL, one day after he was hit in the helmet by a fastball during an at-bat.

Posey was hit by a 94 mph fastball from Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Taijuan Walker in the first inning of the Giants' 4-1 victory. The impact knocked Posey off his feet, but he never appeared to lose consciousness while on the field.

The 30-year-old catcher walked off the field under his own power, and after the game manager Bruce Bochy seemed optimistic about Posey.

Should he be ready to come off the disabled list after seven days, Posey would be ready to return during the Giants' road trip that will take them to Kansas City and Colorado next week.

With Posey headed to the DL, San Francisco called up catcher Tim Federowicz from Triple-A Sacramento to back-up Nick Hundley.