        <
        >

          Phillies starter Clay Buchholz leaves game with forearm strain

          9:36 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          PHILADELPHIA -- Phillies right-hander Clay Buchholz left Tuesday night's start after injuring his pitching arm in the third inning.

          Buchholz allowed six runs and eight hits in 2⅓ innings against the New York Mets before he strained his right forearm on a pitch to Travis d'Arnaud. Adam Morgan replaced him with a 3-2 count on the batter.

          Buchholz has struggled in his first two starts since joining the Phillies from Boston, posting a 12.27 ERA.

          Buchholz was a two-time All-Star with the Red Sox but has been trending downward since his best season in 2013 when he was 12-1 with a 1.74 ERA and helped Boston win the World Series.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.