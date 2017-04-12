PHILADELPHIA -- Phillies right-hander Clay Buchholz left Tuesday night's start after injuring his pitching arm in the third inning.

Buchholz allowed six runs and eight hits in 2⅓ innings against the New York Mets before he strained his right forearm on a pitch to Travis d'Arnaud. Adam Morgan replaced him with a 3-2 count on the batter. Philadelphia's Clay Buchholz left Tuesday's start against the Mets with a strained right forearm. Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Buchholz has struggled in his first two starts since joining the Phillies from Boston, posting a 12.27 ERA.

Buchholz was a two-time All-Star with the Red Sox but has been trending downward since his best season in 2013 when he was 12-1 with a 1.74 ERA and helped Boston win the World Series.