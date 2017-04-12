Yoenis Cespedes had himself a night in Philadelphia, first crushing a three-run homer in the first inning, adding on a solo shot in the fourth and finishing up with another blast to complete the hat trick in the fifth. (1:14)

PHILADELPHIA -- Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes has three home runs in five innings against the Phillies.

Cespedes fell down on a wild swing on the first pitch he saw, then hit a three-run homer to straightaway center field off Clay Buchholz in the first inning. He connected to deep left in the fourth off reliever Adam Morgan and drove another one way out to left in the fifth against Morgan.

Cespedes hit three homers once before, at Colorado, on Aug. 21, 2015.

He entered Tuesday's contest with one homer in the first seven games this season.