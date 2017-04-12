WASHINGTON -- The Washington Nationals are running out of shortstops.

Infielder Stephen Drew left Tuesday's game in the fifth inning after suffering a right hamstring injury while running out a ground ball. He will be evaluated.

"His spike caught when he was leaving the box," said manager Dusty Baker following Washington's 8-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. "I didn't really see it, but I can tell by the look and the grimace on his face that he hurt it pretty badly."

The Nationals were already without starting shortstop Trea Turner, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday after straining his hamstring over the weekend in Philadelphia.

In Washington's 14-6 win over St. Louis on Monday night, Drew started in place of Turner and went 3-for-4 with four RBIs. On Tuesday night, the 34-year-old veteran -- a lifetime .267 hitter who has appeared in seven of the Nationals' eight games this season -- started at third base in place of Anthony Rendon, who later replaced Drew.

After Drew, the only other shortstop on Washington's active roster is rookie Wilmer Difo, who made his fourth career start at the position on Tuesday. Rendon, a third baseman by trade, started two games at shortstop as a rookie in 2013.