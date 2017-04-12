SAN FRANCISCO -- Melvin Upton Jr. signed a minor league deal with the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday and the veteran outfielder is working out at extended spring training in Arizona.

The deal had been in the works and Upton needed a physical to finalize the contract. It's unclear yet what role Upton might have and when he could join the Giants to offer some depth in the outfield.

Upton, 32, would likely need some games initially with Triple-A Sacramento. He batted .238 with 20 home runs, 15 doubles, three triples and 61 RBI while striking out 155 times in 149 games between the Toronto Blue Jays and San Diego Padres last season. He also stole 27 bases in 35 attempts.