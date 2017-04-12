PITTSBURGH -- Right-hander Rookie Davis was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a bruised right forearm, a day after he was hit by a pitch from the Pittsburgh Pirates' Jameson Taillon.

Right-handed reliever Barrett Astin was recalled from Triple-A Louisville prior to Wednesday night's game against the Pirates.

The Reds have not decided who will take Davis' spot in the rotation Sunday against Milwaukee. Among the candidates mentioned by manager Bryan Price were a pair of relievers, left-hander Cody Reed and right-hander Robert Stephenson, along with Louisville righty Sal Romano.

Davis, 23, was injured in the fifth inning Tuesday night in his second major league start and did not factor in the decision as the Reds won 6-2. He is 0-0 with a 6.43 ERA.

Astin, 25, made his major league debut April 3 in the Reds' opener, pitching one-third scoreless inning against Philadelphia. He was then optioned to Louisville, where he worked two shutout innings in one appearance.