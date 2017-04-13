CHICAGO -- The Cubs received their 2016 World Series rings in a pregame ceremony Wednesday as commissioner Rob Manfred watched from home plate. The rings contain 214 diamonds at 5.5 karats, 3 karats of genuine red rubies and 2.5 karats of genuine sapphires.

The Cubs tweeted out images of the rings.

World Champions.



Has a nice ring to it. pic.twitter.com/zH3wuh8qgy — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 12, 2017

One side features the player's name set atop the "W" flag the team flies after every victory, which is created with 31 round white diamonds and a fire blue corundum understone that forms the "W."

The other side features the year 2016 above the Wrigley Field façade and marquee, displaying the message "Cubs Win!" A silhouette of the World Series Trophy sits below the marquee with a large round white diamond set in the center, signifying the 2016 World Series victory. Two princess-cut diamonds flank the trophy, representing the team's two previous World Series titles. Wrigley Field's bricks complete the background.

On the palm at the bottom of the outer band is the team's rally cry, "We Never Quit." On the inside of the ring is a custom triple arbor that features the local date and time the championship was won -- "11-3-16, 12:47 am" -- and the series scores and logos of the three teams the Cubs defeated en route to their championship. An image of a goat representing the franchise's infamous Billy Goat Curse is included on the inner band.

Editor's Picks When will Cubs wear their World Series rings? Any time they want Carl Edwards Jr. says he'll lock his in a safe. Jake Arrieta's will be on to "rub it in." Cubs players unveil their plans for their new hardware.

The players were presented their rings by 20 fans who were selected after being nominated via videos sent in by family and/or friends. Team president Theo Epstein presented manager Joe Maddon his ring before the players received theirs.

"It was truly an honor to help design the first World Series ring in franchise history, and our family is thrilled to reward those who contributed to this long-awaited championship," Cubs owner Tom Ricketts said in a statement. "It's fitting the players who completed the greatest journey in sports were presented with their rings by some of the greatest fans in all of sports this evening."

The team also presented Hall of Fame players Fergie Jenkins, Ryne Sandberg and Billy Williams with rings, as well as two players who have passed on. Rings for Ernie Banks and Ron Santo will be housed in the Wrigley Field archives.