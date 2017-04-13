New York Yankees pitching prospect James Kaprielian will have Tommy John surgery on his injured elbow next week, the team announced Thursday.

Kaprielian was placed on the minor league disabled list last week after experiencing pain in his elbow. The right-hander underwent tests last week and ultimately decided to undergo the surgery; it will be performed next Tuesday by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who is based in Los Angeles.

Kaprielian, 23, was a first-round draft pick in 2015 and is considered the Yankees' top pitching prospect. He recently was rated by ESPN's Keith Law as New York's fourth-best prospect and the No. 28 overall prospect in baseball.

Kaprielian's 2016 season was cut short on April 21 after his third start at Class A Tampa, because of a strained right flexor tendon. He returned to pitch in the Arizona Fall League and went 2-3 with a 4.33 ERA in seven starts, striking out 26 in 27 innings.

Kaprielian was limited to one major league spring training appearance, striking out three in two scoreless innings against Toronto on March 16. He was assigned to Class A Tampa again for the start of this season.