TORONTO -- Blue Jays slugger Josh Donaldson left Thursday's game against Baltimore in the fifth inning after appearing to aggravate his sore right calf .

Donaldson, who started at DH for the second straight game, was injured as he rounded first base on an RBI double off Baltimore's Kevin Gausman. Donaldson hobbled into second base and was immediately replaced by pinch runner Jarrod Saltalamacchia.

Toronto's Josh Donaldson also dealt with right calf soreness during spring training. AP Photo/Kathy Willens

Donaldson left Sunday's game at Tampa Bay after running out a ground ball. After Monday's off day, he was held out of the starting lineup for Tuesday's loss to Milwaukee, but appeared as a pinch hitter.

The 2015 AL MVP is batting .310 with two homers and four RBIs.

Donaldson also dealt with right calf soreness during spring training.

Toronto has lost five straight and is off to a franchise-worst 1-7 start.