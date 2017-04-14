Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray had X-rays taken after re-injuring his big toe on his left foot during a 3-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night.

Gray, who originally hurt the toe during spring training, said he reinjured it while leaping to snag a high hopper in the second inning. He left the game after allowing one hit in three scoreless innings.

He had X-rays taken, but manager Bud Black said the team wouldn't know the severity of the injury until Friday morning and couldn't speculate on whether Gray will make his next start.

"I just have to stay off it and give it some rest,'' Gray said after the game. "If I were to try to run right now, it would be tough.''