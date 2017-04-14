After surprisingly selling out of grasshoppers at a concession stand for the first three games of the season, the Seattle Mariners have called in an emergency order to last them throughout this weekend and are imposing a per game order limit for the rest of the season.

Team spokesperson Rebecca Hale told ESPN that the team sold 901 orders of the insects over the first three home games. The grasshoppers are toasted in a chili lime salt and come in a four-ounce cup for $4.

"We've sold roughly 18,000 grasshoppers," Hale said. "That's more than the restaurant (that runs the stand), Poquitos, sells in a year.

Poquitos is one of the new concession stands at Safeco Field this season as a part of the Mariners and concessionaire Centerplate's strategy to add more of a local flair.

Hale said the grasshoppers, which are an appetizer sold at Poquitos, were added to the ballpark menu as a novelty, but that the team didn't expect them to be that popular.

That all changed when the item, known in Mexico as chapulines, received national attention.

Starting with tonight's game, the Mariners will limit sales to 312 orders per game in honor of the team's longtime great Edgar Martinez' lifetime batting average (.312), Hale said.

Since the success of the grasshoppers, Centerplate has been getting calls from suppliers asking if the Mariners are open to selling crickets and other popular insects that are considered edible.

Said Hale: "We don't have plans to expand that portion of the menu."