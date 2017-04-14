        <
          MLB OnScene: Braves open new home at SunTrust Park

          1:25 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          After playing their first eight games of the regular season on the road, the Braves return to Atlanta to open their new home, SunTrust Park.

          Darren Rovell takes you behind the scenes with the organization to show off some of the amenities at Major League Baseball's newest stadium.

          Tasting specialty food items

          Trying some new food at the Braves SunTrust Park opening tonight. We start off with the Catfish Po'Boy Taco (3 for $12)

          Darren Rovell, ESPN Senior Writer

          SunTrust Park Taste Test: Catfish Po'Boy Taco


          Just tried the Pimento Cheese Patty Melt at new SunTrust Park ($10), it's a tribute to the state of South Carolina.

          Darren Rovell, ESPN Senior Writer

          SunTrust Park Taste Test: Pimento Cheese Patty Melt


          I'm calling it now. If there's one item to have at the Braves' new SunTrust Park, it's the Nashville Hot Chicken. One of the top new concession items in all of baseball this year.

          Darren Rovell, ESPN Senior Writer

          SunTrust Park Taste Test: Nashville Hot Chicken


