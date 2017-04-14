ATLANTA -- After touring SunTrust Park on Friday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said the new venue can serve as a model for baseball.

Manfred spoke in the Atlanta Braves' dugout before they were set to play the San Diego Padres in the first regular-season game at the new park, which was built in suburban Cobb County alongside a residential and entertainment district called The Battery.

"The ballpark itself is beautiful, but I really think the scope of the project itself is a model for baseball," Manfred said. "Hats off to [Braves chairman] Terry McGuirk and his team for the fantastic job that they've done here."

The new venue was part of a reported $1.1 billion development situated near a series of high-trafficked freeways and interchanges. The park's listed capacity is 41,149, nearly 9,000 fewer than the Braves had at Turner Field.

The Braves' new SunTrust Park is part of a residential and entertainment district called The Battery. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Battery eventually will feature a hotel that is still under construction, office buildings, apartments, and about 60 food and beverage venues. Many were operating Friday and were packed with early-arriving fans.

"The most exciting thing for me is the number of fans who were here really early and were enjoying the place for a full day," Manfred said. "We're off to a great start."

While the suburban location of the park and the public funds used to lure the Braves out of Atlanta were sources of controversy, Manfred said this model of building revenue-generating operations outside the ballpark is worth replicating.

"I do think it's a model for other organizations," Manfred said. "You know, we asked our fans to do a lot. They come 81 times a year. You've to make sure you have a venue that is attractive and provides entertainment alternatives, food alternatives. The Braves have done just an unbelievable job with those concepts."

The Braves have added a number of historic touches to the stadium, including a monument park on an inner concourse that features a statue of Atlanta home run king Hank Aaron.

"It is a classic-feeling ballpark," Manfred said. "Just had a little tour. Some of the different seating areas in the ballpark, a lot of imagination, a lot of options in terms of seating. It's the kind of ballpark that will attract not only our hard-core fans that really are the backbone of our game, but really people who may not be quite as interested [in baseball], because there are so many options here."