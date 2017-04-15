After taking a foul ball straight to the mask, home plate umpire Dale Scott stays down and needs to be stretchered off from the field in Friday's Orioles-Blue Jays game. (0:35)

TORONTO -- Home plate umpire Dale Scott left the field on a spinal board in the eighth inning of Friday night's game between the Orioles and Blue Jays after being hit in the face mask by a foul tip from Baltimore slugger Mark Trumbo.

Scott recoiled after the ball struck the bottom of his mask, staggering backward before going down on one knee. After being examined by Blue Jays trainer George Poulis, the veteran crew chief lay down on his back on the turf behind home plate and received further attention from paramedics and Toronto's team physician.

Once his neck was immobilized, Scott was lifted onto a cart and driven off the field, exiting through a gate in the left field corner.

The game resumed with second base umpire Brian Knight working behind home plate.