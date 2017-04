The Colorado Rockies placed RHP Jon Gray on the 10-day disabled list with a stress fracture in his left foot.

Gray left Thursday's start after allowing one hit in three scoreless innings. Gray, who originally hurt the big toe on his left foot during spring training, said he reinjured it while leaping to snag a high hopper in the second inning.

The team also assigned OF Gerardo Parra to the paternity list and recalled RHP Shane Carle and OF Raimel Tapia from Triple-A Albuquerque.