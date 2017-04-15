Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa says he would consider an early long-term deal "if the price is right," one day after his agent said he wouldn't.

"Carlos is never going to do an (early) multiyear contract," agent Greg Genske told FanRag Sports Network on Thursday.

Carlos Correa tied for the team lead in RBI last season with 96. Matt Marton/USA TODAY Sports

For the second straight season, the Astros renewed Correa, who is making the major-league minimum of $535,000. He signed for a nearly $5 million bonus more than four years ago when he was drafted, and although he is still two years from arbitration and five years from free agency, his age matters. At just 22 years old, he could reach free agency after his age-26 season.

"I'm not shutting the door," Correa said Friday. "The price has got be right, you know what I mean? And it's got to be early. Once I get to arbitration there's no turning back."

Correa was the American League Rookie of the Year in 2015.