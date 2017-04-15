Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier was not in the lineup Saturday against the Chicago White Sox because of a right knee contusion.

Twins executive vice president Derek Falvey told reporters that an MRI on Dozier's knee came back clean. Dozier underwent the MRI earlier Saturday morning after experiencing soreness in the knee.

Eduardo Escobar started at second base Saturday afternoon against the White Sox, but Twins manager Paul Molitor hoped that Dozier would be available off the bench.

Dozier is batting .275 with a home run and five stolen bases in Minnesota's first 10 games this season. The former All-Star belted a career-high 42 homers in 2016, a record single-season total for an American League second baseman.