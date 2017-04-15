BOSTON -- Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Jake Odorizzi exited his start one pitch into the second inning Saturday at Fenway Park because of tightness in his left hamstring.

Odorizzi winced and reached for his left leg after throwing a ball to Boston Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland. A trainer came to the mound, and after two warm-up pitches, Odorizzi shook his head and left the game.

Right-hander Erasmo Ramirez replaced Odorizzi and gave up a home run on his first pitch to Moreland.

Odorizzi, a right-hander, was coming off a solid start April 9 in which he allowed two runs on two hits in six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field. He went 10-6 with a 3.69 ERA in 187.2 innings over 33 starts for the Rays last season.