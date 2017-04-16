Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brandon Finnegan left Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers after one inning with a strained left lat muscle.

Finnegan walked three of the first four batters he faced, allowing two runs in the inning. The left-hander lasted just two innings in his previous start, finishing with five walks against Pittsburgh.

Manager Bryan Price said afterward that Finnegan wouldn't make his next start for the Reds, who already have three starters on the disabled list.

"He felt it a little bit after his last start, but he did everything between starts and he seemed fine," Price said. "Then it popped back up. He won't make his next start. It's not good right now."

Cincinnati beat Milwaukee 7-5 on Jesse Winker's first major league hit, a two-run double.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.