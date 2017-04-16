TORONTO -- Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a blister on his middle finger, another blow to a struggling team off to a 2-9 start.

The AL ERA leader last season, Sanchez allowed five runs and seven hits, including three home runs, in a loss to Baltimore on Friday. He is 0-1 with a 4.38 ERA. The blister has been bothering him since spring training and also was an issue last September.

Toronto recalled left-hander Matt Dermody from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.

The Blue Jays lost 2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson to a calf injury Thursday and put him on the 10-day DL on Friday.

Toronto had lost seven straight, falling to a franchise-worst 1-8 to start a season, before Kendrys Morales hit the game-winning home run in the ninth inning against Baltimore on Saturday.