Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brandon Finnegan was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left trapezius muscle on Sunday.

He is the fourth Reds starting pitcher to be placed on the disabled list this season, joining right-hander Anthony DeSclafani (10-day DL with strained UCL), right-hander Rookie Davis (10-day DL with bruised right forearm) and right-hander Homer Bailey (60-day DL after elbow surgery).

Finnegan left Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers after one inning. The Reds said he had a strained left lat muscle on Saturday but adjusted the nature of his injury Sunday.

Finnegan walked three of the first four batters he faced, giving up two runs in the inning. The left-hander lasted only two innings in his previous start, finishing with five walks against Pittsburgh.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.