The Oakland Athletics placed starting shortstop Marcus Semien on the 10-day disabled list with a bruised right wrist Sunday.

Semien has been bothered by soreness in his wrist since spring training and underwent an MRI scan Saturday.

He's scheduled to have a CT scan on Monday to determine if there's any further damage.

The move is retroactive to April 15. It's Semien's first stint on the DL in his career.

Infielder Chad Pinder was called up from Triple-A Nashville to take Semien's place and will be the A's primary backup at shortstop and second base. Adam Rosales is expected to get the bulk of playing time at shortstop until Semien returns.

Semien, 26, is hitting .171 with one RBI in 11 starts at shortstop this season. He set career highs with 27 home runs and 75 RBIs last season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.