Oakland Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien will require surgery to repair a fracture of the scaphoid bone in his right wrist, the team announced Monday.

The procedure on Semien's right wrist is scheduled for Tuesday and will include inserting a screw to help the broken bone heal. Semien will have another CT scan in six weeks and be re-evaluated.

Semien has been bothered by soreness in his wrist since spring training and underwent an MRI and CT scans of his right wrist on Monday at the Kerlan-Jobe Clinic in Los Angeles. The CT scan showed a fracture to the scaphoid bone.

Semien was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Sunday. It's Semien's first stint on the DL in his career.

Infielder Chad Pinder was called up from Triple-A Nashville to take Semien's place and will be the A's primary backup at shortstop and second base. Adam Rosales is expected to get the bulk of playing time at shortstop until Semien returns.

Semien, 26, is hitting .171 with one RBI in 11 starts at shortstop this season. He set career highs with 27 home runs and 75 RBIs last season.

