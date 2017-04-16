BOSTON -- Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez left the game favoring his left leg after rounding second base on Mitch Moreland's go-ahead single in the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.

Ramirez reached on a walk and ran hard to second, taking the turn before he came up limping. He grabbed the back of his leg.

The Red Sox described Ramirez's injury as a cramp and said he is day-to-day.

Ramirez was expected to be a big part of Boston's offense this season after slugger David Ortiz retired. Last season, Ramirez hit .286 with 30 homers and 111 RBIs.

Moreland's single pushed Boston ahead, 6-5. Ramirez left for pitch runner Steve Selsky, limping slowly to the dugout.

