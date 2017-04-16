        <
        >

          Hanley Ramirez leaves Red Sox's game with left leg injury

          4:58 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          BOSTON -- Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez left the game favoring his left leg after rounding second base on Mitch Moreland's go-ahead single in the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.

          Ramirez reached on a walk and ran hard to second, taking the turn before he came up limping. He grabbed the back of his leg.

          The Red Sox described Ramirez's injury as a cramp and said he is day-to-day.

          Ramirez was expected to be a big part of Boston's offense this season after slugger David Ortiz retired. Last season, Ramirez hit .286 with 30 homers and 111 RBIs.

          Moreland's single pushed Boston ahead, 6-5. Ramirez left for pitch runner Steve Selsky, limping slowly to the dugout.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.