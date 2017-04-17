LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers were hoping Rich Hill would put his blister problems behind him Sunday. Those hopes burst in the third inning of Los Angeles' 3-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks after Hill aggravated a blister on his left middle finger.

Hill was activated from the 10-day disabled list before this start after missing time with the blister, but he made it only three innings and 54 pitches before leaving. The left-hander allowed two runs, five hits and two walks and struck out two.

"We don't know right now what the situation is, (disabled list) or not," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "I think we'll make that decision (Monday). He's frustrated. I think we all share that sentiment."

Chris Iannetta hit a solo homer off Hill in the third inning, and five batters later, Hill walked Jake Lamb with the bases loaded for a 2-0 Arizona lead. Paul Goldschmidt singled in another run in the seventh inning.

The Dodgers acquired Hill last season from the Oakland Athletics while he was on the disabled list because of a blister. Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo

Hill was upset when he arrived in the dugout after the third and went straight to the clubhouse. He returned to the mound to start the fourth inning, but Roberts and a trainer met him there for a long conversation before he was pulled.

Last year, Hill was traded from Oakland to the Dodgers in August when he already had a blister issue on the same finger. He signed a $48 million, three-year free agent deal in the offseason with Los Angeles, and there were no issues in spring training this season. Now, though, the blister has reared its ugly head again.

Hill said he noticed the blister had opened while swinging on-deck in the second inning. He pitched the third with the popped blister, but said it isn't as bad as last year when it "completely broke open and was bleeding, raw skin."

The Dodgers had eight pitchers in the bullpen Sunday in case Hill's blister flared up, and they used five of them to finish the game.

"Every time he takes the mound, the uncertainty is tough on everybody," Roberts said. "It's tough on the team. It's tough on the `pen. And I know Rich understands that. (We tried to) give it time, ample time, which we thought 10 days was enough, but apparently it wasn't. We have to revisit those conversations."