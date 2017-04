Shortstop Carlos Correa will not be in the Houston Astros' lineup Monday night against the Los Angeles Angels because of a bruised right hand.

Correa was hit by a pitch during the ninth inning Saturday night in Oakland and would not have played Sunday had that day's game not been rained out.

Carlos Correa is batting .234 in 47 at-bats for the Astros this season.

He had been expected to play Monday, but after taking pregame swings it was determined Correa was not ready to go.

Third baseman Alex Bregman will start at shortstop and Marwin Gonzalez will be at third.