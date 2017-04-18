CHICAGO -- Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Eric Thames continued a hot stretch by hitting his sixth home run in his past five games on Monday. Thames' streak ties him with Jeromy Burnitz in August 1997 for consecutive games with a home run.

After doubling off of Chicago Cubs starter John Lackey and scoring a run in the first inning, Thames hit a 3-2 pitch -- his 10th of the at-bat -- out to left field in the third inning, giving him seven home runs on the season.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, he is the fourth Brewer to hit at least seven home runs in his team's first 14 games, joining Carlos Lee, Greg Vaughn and Rob Deer. Thames is hitting .400 after his two hits Monday.

Eric Thames returned to the majors this season after hitting 124 homers over three years in the Korean major leagues. AP Photo/John Minchillo

"Stuff like that just happens," Thames said after homering Sunday against Cincinnati. "You can't control it. When I hit it, I was like, `Did I just hit another one? Oh, man. OK."

The 30-year-old returned to the majors this season after hitting 124 homers over three years in the Korean major leagues.

Thames has gotten a hit in all 11 of his starts and has a 10-game hitting streak with Milwaukee.

Thames was a seventh-round draft pick by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2008. He found his way to South Korea in 2013, when he signed with the NC Dinos. He flourished there for three seasons before signing with the Brewers in November.

The record for consecutive games with a homer is eight, achieved by Ken Griffey Jr., Don Mattingly and Dale Long.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.