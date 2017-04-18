Some game-used items from the World Series commanded big bucks from bidders in auctions offered by Major League Baseball that closed Monday night.

The top item was the first base used for the final two innings of Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, in which the Cubs won their first title since 1908. That base sold for $101,237, the most ever paid at auction for a baseball base.

The second base that was used in the ninth inning of Game 5 at Wrigley Field, when the Cubs won their first World Series game at home since 1945, went for $43,025.

The Cubs' on-deck circle used for games 1, 2, 6 and 7 topped $20,000.

Not everything was for Cubs fans.

Jon Lester's wild-pitch ball that brought in two runs in the form of Carlos Santana and Jason Kipnis in the fifth -- and gave the Indians a 5-3 lead in Game 7 -- sold for more than $10,000.

The items were authenticated by Major League Baseball and auctioned by the league on its website.