          Rangers closer Sam Dyson to 10-day DL with bruised hand

          Apr 17, 2017
          • Associated Press

          OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Texas Rangers placed right-hander Sam Dyson on the 10-day disabled list with a right-hand bruise Monday, one day after the closer blew a save for the third time this season.

          According to manager Jeff Banister, Dyson was hurt while trying to field a comebacker in the ninth inning of Sunday's 8-7 loss in Seattle. Dyson allowed two runs in the inning, despite not allowing a ball out of the infield, and suffered his third loss.

          Dyson is expected to go on a rehab stint in the minors once his hand is healthy.

          Banister said right-hander Matt Bush will initially assume the closer duties.

          Right-hander Keone Kela was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock.

