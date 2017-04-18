Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Clay Buchholz underwent surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon in his right forearm, the team announced Tuesday.

The surgery was performed by Dr. James Andrews.

Buchholz was placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to April 15, but the Phillies said he is expected to be sidelined four to six months.

Clay Buchholz debut season with the Phillies has been derailed by surgery that will sideline him for four to six months. Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire

Right-hander Zach Eflin was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and will start Tuesday night's game against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Buchholz struggled in his two starts for the Phillies, who acquired him from Boston in the offseason, posting a 12.27 ERA.

Buchholz was a two-time All-Star with the Red Sox. He has been trending downward since his best season in 2013, when he went 12-1 with a 1.74 ERA and helped Boston win the World Series.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.