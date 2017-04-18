SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy has undergone a minor heart procedure and will miss the team's two-game series in Kansas City this week, the team announced Tuesday.

The Giants said Bochy underwent a procedure called an ablation in San Diego to address the discomfort he was experiencing as a result of an atrial flutter.

Bochy is now resting at home and is expected to rejoin the team in Colorado on Friday. Bench coach Ron Wotus will assume managerial duties the next two games against the Royals.

Bochy, 62, underwent a heart procedure in February 2015 to insert two stents and was hospitalized last summer with an undisclosed illness that forced him to miss a game in Miami.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.