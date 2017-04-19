LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers made multiple roster moves Wednesday, sending infielders Logan Forsythe and Rob Segedin to the 10-day disabled list while recalling outfielder Brett Eibner and infielder Chris Taylor.

Forsythe, whom the Dodgers acquired via trade from the Tampa Bay Rays this past winter, was hit by a pitch in the first inning of Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. He stayed in the game but was removed at the end of the second inning and later diagnosed with a fractured right big toe.

Segedin, who was called up Sunday when left-hander Rich Hill went on the DL, had one hit in two games.