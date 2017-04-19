        <
        >

          Dodgers' Logan Forsythe (broken toe), Rob Segedin sent to DL

          7:50 PM ET
          • Doug PadillaESPN Staff Writer
            Close
              Doug covers the Los Angeles Dodgers for ESPN.com. He joined ESPN Chicago in July 2010 and covered the Chicago White Sox for ESPNChicago.com and ESPN Radio 1000 through the 2015 season.
            Follow on Twitter

          LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers made multiple roster moves Wednesday, sending infielders Logan Forsythe and Rob Segedin to the 10-day disabled list while recalling outfielder Brett Eibner and infielder Chris Taylor.

          Forsythe, whom the Dodgers acquired via trade from the Tampa Bay Rays this past winter, was hit by a pitch in the first inning of Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. He stayed in the game but was removed at the end of the second inning and later diagnosed with a fractured right big toe.

          Segedin, who was called up Sunday when left-hander Rich Hill went on the DL, had one hit in two games.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.