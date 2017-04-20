Ichiro Suzuki hits his first home run of the season at his old stomping grounds in Seattle. (0:24)

In what could have been his final at-bat at Safeco Field, longtime Mariners and current Miami Marlins outfielder Ichiro Suzuki hit a home run in the ninth inning of a 10-5 loss in Seattle on Wednesday.

The solo shot came on the first pitch of the ninth inning off Mariners reliever Evan Marshall. Suzuki got the start in right field and had two hits.

"It was my last at bat, obviously, and the last chance. With the game the way it was going, that's what I wanted to hit, right there,'' Suzuki said through an interpreter, while also indicating he hoped to have another trip to Seattle in the future. "Saw the ball go over the fence and I have to pinch myself to make sure that really happened. I feel grateful that happened.''

The home run came on the same day the Mariners were honoring Suzuki with a unique collectable during the interleague series finale. Dubbed the "Ichiro Dual Bobblehead,'' the statue portrayed Suzuki with the Mariners and the Marlins.

The Seattle representation honored the 2004 season when Suzuki set the record for most hits in one season with 262. The Miami half recognized Suzuki's 3,000th hit last season with the Marlins.

Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager, who congratulated Ichiro as he rounded the bases, said: "You don't want to see your opponent hit a home run, but at that moment, that was pretty special. I had chills for him."

It was the first homer at Safeco as a visiting player for the 43-year-old Ichiro, who last went deep there on April 18, 2012. And it could be the final time Suzuki will appear at Safeco, the stadium he called home for the first 11½ seasons of his MLB career, unless he changes teams or the Marlins and Mariners meet in the World Series.

