Colorado Rockies right fielder Carlos Gonzalez was removed from Wednesday night's game in the fourth inning after being hit on the right hand by a fastball from Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.

Gonzalez, who was charged with a strike as he tried to check his swing, dropped to the ground in obvious pain. He was examined by team trainers and replaced by pinch hitter Stephen Cardullo, who grounded out to third.

Preliminary X-rays were negative, with the team characterizing the injury as a bruised right hand.

Gonzalez, 31, is hitting just .175 with one home run and two RBIs this season.