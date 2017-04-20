NEW YORK -- Mets closer Jeurys Familia has rejoined the team after serving a 15-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy.

New York activated Familia before Thursday night's game against Philadelphia. The Mets made a series of roster moves and cleared space for him.

Manager Terry Collins said he'd like to use Familia right away, if possible. Familia said he was eager to get back on the mound in any role.

Jeurys Familia led the majors with a team-record 51 saves last year. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Familia, 27, led the majors with a team-record 51 saves last year. The suspension cost him $730,328 of his $7,425,000 salary.

Familia took part in spring training and recently pitched two scoreless innings in the minors while preparing for his return.

Familia was arrested in October on a simple assault charge after his wife was left with scratches on her chest and a bruise on her cheek. A judge dismissed charges in December after Familia's wife told a prosecutor her husband did not hurt her.