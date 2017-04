NEW YORK -- The New York Mets have shifted third baseman David Wright to the 60-day disabled list, further delaying his return following neck surgery last June.

The Mets made a series of roster moves before playing Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Wright, 34, played some in spring training, but he wasn't active once the regular season began. The oft-injured team captain was limited to 37 games last year, batting .226 with seven home runs and 14 RBIs.

Wright went through pregame drills on the field and took batting practice Wednesday. Manager Terry Collins said Wright played catch for the first time in two or three weeks.

Wright is trying to rebuild his arm strength.

"If David Wright could throw the ball across the infield, he could play today," Collins said Wednesday. "It's about getting that arm back, and how long that's going to take, no one knows."