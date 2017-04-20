ATLANTA -- Braves left fielder Matt Kemp was activated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday after missing eight games with a right hamstring strain.

Kemp is hitting .296 with 14 homers and 43 RBIs in 60 games with Atlanta.

The Braves optioned reliever Luke Jackson and infielder Johan Camargo to Triple-A Gwinnett to make room for Kemp and Aaron Blair on the 25-man roster.

Blair was recalled from Gwinnett to work in long relief if needed. Josh Collmenter, who threw 50 pitches in Wednesday's 14-4 loss to Washington, is expected to rest for a few days.