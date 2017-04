In the bottom of the fifth, Jay Bruce grounds into a double play and Yoenis Cespedes pulls up while running to second base with a hamstring cramp. Cespedes would limp to the dugout and would be replaced in the next inning. (0:24)

NEW YORK -- Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes has limped off the field with a left hamstring cramp and exited the game against Philadelphia.

Cespedes was replaced in the top of the sixth inning Thursday night. The left fielder walked in the fifth, was forced out in a double play and was finished.

Cespedes began the game hitting .255 with six home runs and 10 RBIs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.