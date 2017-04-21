Coming off their first title in 108 years, the Chicago Cubs dominated Major League Baseball's best-selling jersey list, which the league released Friday.

MLB's Best-Selling Jerseys Player Team 1. Kris Bryant Cubs 2. Anthony Rizzo Cubs 3. Clayton Kershaw Dodgers 4. Javier Baez Cubs 5. Kyle Schwarber Cubs 6. Noah Syndergaard Mets 7. Corey Seager Dodgers 8. Buster Posey Giants 9. Gary Sanchez Yankees 10. Mike Trout Angels 11. Yadier Molina Cardinals 12. Madison Bumgarner Giants 13. Yoenis Cespedes Mets 14. Mookie Betts Red Sox 15. Bryce Harper Nationals 16. Francisco Lindor Indians 17. Freddie Freeman Braves 18. Dustin Pedroia Red Sox 19. Jose Altuve Astros 20. Josh Donaldson Blue Jays -- MLBShop.com since World Series

The Cubs took four of the top five spots in jersey sales that have been tabulated since the end of the World Series.

Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo finished 1-2, while Javier Baez and Kyle Schwarber landed in the fourth and fifth spots. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw was third.

The list is impressively made up of younger players, with the average age of a player in the top 20 at 26½ years old.

Thanks in part to the Cubs, National League players held the first eight spots.

Rounding out the top 10 are New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard (24 years old), Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (22), San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey (30), New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (24) and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout (25), who has been in the top 10 since the 2012 season.

The jersey sale list makes the case for the 25-year-old Bryant as the league's most marketable player, leaping ahead of the likes of other youngsters such as Trout and Bryce Harper, who was 15th on the list.

Bryant, who has had the best-selling jersey since he made his MLB debut in 2015, has high-profile deals with Fanatics, Topps, Red Bull and Express.