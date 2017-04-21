New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom has been scratched from his scheduled start Friday because of a stiff neck and instead will start Saturday afternoon, according to multiple reports.

Matt Harvey will replace deGrom as the Mets' starting pitcher Friday in their series opener against the rival Washington Nationals, according to reports.

Fox Sports was first to report on deGrom's injury Friday. The right-hander tied a career high with 13 strikeouts in his last outing Saturday, when he pitched seven innings but threw just 97 pitches against the Miami Marlins.

Harvey originally was scheduled to pitch Saturday. His last start was Sunday in Miami, meaning the injury-plagued right-hander still will be pitching on his normal four days' rest Friday night at Citi Field.

DeGrom, 28, has been outstanding in his first three starts this year after undergoing season-ending elbow surgery in September, posting a 1.89 ERA with 22 strikeouts in 19 innings.