Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner has been activated from the disabled list after missing 10 games with a hamstring injury.

Manager Dusty Baker told reporters that Turner will not be in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New York Mets, but added that the speedy shortstop will be available off the bench.

Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy, who was scratched from Thursday's game because of leg tightness, returned to the lineup for the series opener against his former team.

The Nationals, however, rested a trio of veterans -- first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, outfielder Jayson Werth and catcher Matt Wieters -- for Friday's game.

Turner suffered a right hamstring strain on April 8 against the Philadelphia Phillies. He was off to a slow start this season before the injury, going 3-for-19 with seven strikeouts over his first five games.