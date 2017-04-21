San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner was placed on the disabled list for the first time in his career after suffering injuries to his ribs and shoulder in a dirt bike accident, the team announced Friday.

Bumgarner, a four-time All-Star selection, suffered bruised ribs and a Grade 1 or 2 sprain of the AC joint in his left shoulder in the accident, which happened during the team's off day in Denver on Thursday.

The Giants have set no timetable for Bumgarner's return, saying only that he's out of the hospital, resting at the team hotel and will be re-evaluated next week.

In four starts this season, Bumgarner is 0-3 with a 3.00 ERA and 28 strikeouts. He made major league history this season by becoming the first pitcher to hit two home runs on Opening Day.