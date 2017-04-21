BALTIMORE -- By all accounts, David Price's most recent throwing session -- 30 pitches, including a few curveballs, from the bullpen mound here Friday -- went about as well as anyone could have hoped.

But that still doesn't mean the Boston Red Sox will speed up a plan to take it slowly with their $217 million lefty.

After Price threw three bullpen sessions in six days last week, the Red Sox have lightened his workload, citing soreness and sparking questions about whether he had a setback in his recovery from an elbow injury that has dogged him since the beginning of March.

But Price long-tossed from 120 feet Thursday in Toronto and felt strong enough in the bullpen Friday to incorporate his breaking pitch for the first time off a mound.

"Threw everything," Price said, "and it felt good."

But manager John Farrell said Price's next bullpen session won't be until at least Monday, possibly Tuesday, at Fenway Park and will depend entirely on how his arm responds this weekend. Unlike last week, when Price took only one day off between bullpens, the Red Sox are building in extra recovery time to account for the increased volume and aggressiveness of his throws.

When Price does get back on a mound, the Sox are hoping to simulate between-innings breaks, as they did six days ago but avoided Friday.

Price, 31, was seen March 2 by Drs. James Andrews and Neal ElAttrache, prominent orthopedists who recommended neither surgery nor even a platelet-rich plasma injection, a treatment that often serves to delay a more invasive procedure. And for skeptics who believe surgery is inevitable, Farrell said Price's throwing sessions have indicated otherwise.

"If you saw the way he threw the baseball today, he's not going to throw the pitches he did today with the intensity and have something structurally debilitating," Farrell said. "That wouldn't go hand in hand with how aggressively he threw the baseball.

"I wish I could give you a template for these situations, and yet there isn't one. It's case by case. You can map things out in generalities, but clearly what has taken place is that he has responded to the uptick in volume and intensity. It has caused us to readjust."

Price is building arm strength at a pace typical of spring training. Once he feels ready, he likely will face hitters in either live batting practice or a simulated game, a step he figures to repeat multiple times before beginning a minor league rehab assignment. The Red Sox haven't outlined a timetable, but it seems doubtful Price would be ready to make his season debut before at least early June.