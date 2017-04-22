In the eighth inning, Manny Machado slides into second base and his spikes catch Dustin Pedroia on the leg. Machado checks on Pedroia, who was helped off the field and left the game. (0:45)

BALTIMORE -- Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia hurt a knee and left in the eighth inning of a 2-0 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

Manny Machado slid into second base on a force play Friday night and appeared to spike Pedroia in the back of the left leg.

Machado attempted to break Pedroia's fall, but the four-time AL All-Star crumpled to the ground. Pedroia gingerly got to his feet before being helped off the field. It was unclear whether Pedroia twisted the knee.

"Extremely late slide," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "And the argument at the time was, if the rule is in place to protect the middle infielder, well, then it didn't work tonight.

"I know there's a component to the rule that says he's got to deliberately and willfully attempt a double play," Farrell added. "When you're cleaned out beyond second base and the runner never held second base completely, to me, the rule failed tonight."

Pablo Sandoval moved from third base to second base to replace Pedroia.

Asked if he thought the play was dirty, Farrell repeated, "It was a late slide."

