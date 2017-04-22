Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor addressed a report Friday that he had turned down an extension in the $100 million range, saying talks between him and the team are "in the past."

"I'm just focusing on playing the game," Lindor told reporters Friday, according to The Cleveland Plain Dealer. "Whatever is going to happen is going to happen."

Sports Illustrated reported Friday that the Indians offered Lindor an extension before Opening Day in the $100 million range. The Plain Dealer reported that the Indians made a "substantial" offer to the shortstop, but wasn't able to confirm the terms.

While saying Friday the timing isn't right for a deal, Lindor didn't rule out the possibility he could eventually agree to a long-term extension with Cleveland.

"Why not?" he said. "Yeah, of course. When the right time comes. Is it the right time right now? I don't know. I don't think so."

He said negotiating now would cause too many distractions.

"I'm focused on the game today and what is going to happen tomorrow," he said. "I'm not worried about what happened in the past. I'm all about winning. I'm all about doing what's right day in and day out and focusing on my job. That's what I'm doing right now."

Lindor, 23, is in his third major league season and is already considered one of the top shortstops in the game. In 15 games this year, he's slashing .328/.400/.639 with four home runs and 10 RBIs.

In 2016, Lindor posted a slash line of .301/.358/.435 with 15 home runs, 78 RBIs and 19 steals. He was named an All-Star for the first time.