Retired Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz got a special delivery Friday, except he was expecting to receive his Silver Slugger Award during an on-field ceremony and not at his home via FedEx.

Ortiz, who hit 38 home runs and had 127 RBIs as a designated hitter in his final season with the Red Sox, posted on Instagram that he was a little surprised to be presented with his seventh career Silver Slugger Award in this manner.

I was expecting this gift on the field not in a FedEx box 😂 ..... but l get it ///// thank anyway💪🏿 A post shared by David Ortiz (@davidortiz) on Apr 21, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

Ortiz, who helped the Red Sox win three World Series titles in 14 years, retired from baseball after the 2016 season, during which he was named to his 10th All-Star Game.

At age 40, he hit .315 with 38 home runs and led the American League in doubles (48), RBIs (127), slugging (.620) and OPS (1.021). In addition to winning the Silver Slugger for AL designated hittes, he also won his eighth Edgar Martinez Award, his second Hank Aaron Award, finished sixth in the MVP race and helped the Red Sox reach the postseason for the eighth time since 2003.

The Silver Slugger Award, announced in November, goes to the top hitters at each position in each league, as voted on by managers and coaches.