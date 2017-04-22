Twins star Miguel Sano and Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd were ejected from Saturday's game after the Minnesota slugger angrily objected to an inside pitch from the Detroit left-hander, prompting a benches-clearing exchange between the division rivals.

The inside pitch to Sano could have been retaliation for an ugly scene in the third inning, when Detroit's JaCoby Jones was hit in the face by a pitch from Minnesota right-hander Justin Haley.

Jones began bleeding from his mouth and immediately ran toward Detroit's dugout before leaving the game with medical trainers. The Tigers have not provided an update on his status.

The benches-clearing incident took place with one out in the fifth inning, when Boyd threw a pitch behind Sano, who approached the mound and started yelling.

Miguel Sano, right, shoved James McCann in the chest after the Tigers catcher tried to stop the Twins slugger from approaching the mound. Sano was angry after Tigers left-hander Matthew Boyd threw a pitch behind him in the fifth inning Saturday. Andy King/Getty Images

Tiger catcher James McCann attempted to intervene, but Sano appeared to shove him as both dugouts and bullpens emptied. It did not appear that any punches were thrown, but Sano and Boyd were both ejected.

Joe Mauer, who was not in the starting lineup Saturday, replaced Sano while Boyd was relieved by Blaine Hardy.