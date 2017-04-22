The Los Angeles Angels are placing ace right-hander Garrett Richards on the 60-day disabled list, the team announced Saturday.

Richards was diagnosed with a strained right biceps earlier this month after he left his first appearance this season in the fifth inning.

"His most recent assessment and exam showed mild improvement in biceps strength and also irritation of the cutaneous nerve which is contributed to his strength deficit," the Angels said in a statement.

Richards was limited to six starts in 2016 due to a torn elbow ligament, though he avoided surgery.

He is 40-32 with a 3.56 ERA in seven seasons, all with the Angels.