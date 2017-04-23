In the eighth inning, Manny Machado slides into second base and his spikes catch Dustin Pedroia on the leg. Machado checks on Pedroia, who was helped off the field and left the game. (0:45)

It seems that the Manny Machado-Dustin Pedroia affair will impact the Boston Red Sox even after they leave Baltimore.

Pedroia was out of the Red Sox's lineup for a second consecutive game Sunday after being taken out by a hard, spikes-high slide by Machado in the eighth inning Friday night. Pedroia continued to experience swelling in his left ankle and surgically repaired left knee and will undergo an MRI exam Monday after the Red Sox return home.

The test will be administered "just to rule anything out," Red Sox manager John Farrell told reporters before Sunday's series finale against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

"There was legitimate concern in the moment it took place," Farrell told reporters. "But the fact that he still has the symptoms he does, we're going to rule everything out. His importance to us speaks for itself. And with any of our players, you get into a situation like this, you give it a 24-48 hour period to see how it responds. And at this point it warrants a further look."

Pedroia hobbled off the field and left Friday night's game. Initial word from the training room was that Pedroia had avoided serious injury, and the Red Sox were hopeful their de facto captain wouldn't need to go on the disabled list.

In Pedroia's absence, Marco Hernandez made a second straight start at second base.

Farrell told reporters that righty-hitting utilityman Josh Rutledge could return from the disabled list by the end of the week. Rutledge, who could split time at third base with Pablo Sandoval and be another option at second if Pedroia is sidelined for a while, has been dealing with a hamstring strain since the end of spring training.