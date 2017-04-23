Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg is going on paternity leave as he and his wife, Rachel, await the birth of their child.

Strasburg, who is 2-0 with a 2.89 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 28 innings this season, will miss his start in the Nationals' upcoming series at Colorado.

Washington is expected to call up Jacob Turner from Triple-A Syracuse to make a start in Colorado in place of Strasburg, who would likely return to the rotation next weekend when the New York Mets come to Washington for a three-game series.